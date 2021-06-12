Watch The E3 2021 Ubisoft Conference Here

There’s no Beyond Good and Evil 2 and Skull and Bones has been rebooted several times, but a company the size of Ubisoft always has something in the works. Let’s find out what that is together.

Along with Far Cry 6, Ubisoft already earmarked Watch Dogs: Legion, For Honor, Trackmania, Brawlhalla and The Crew 2 as titles that would get updates during their virtual “Ubisoft Forward” conference. It wasn’t confirmed if Assassin’s Creed Valhalla would get extra DLC, although the official trailer implied some would be on the way thanks to some carefully selected silhouettes.

Riders Republic and Rainbow Six: Siege are both expected to get updates during the show. A proper reveal for Rainbow Six: Extraction is overdue too, thanks to a formal trailer unveiled last week.

But what about Beyond Good and Evil 2? That ongoing Avatar game that Ubisoft Massive has been working on? What about a Mario + Rabbids sequel? We’ll all find out at 5:00am AEST June 13, when the full Ubisoft Forward livestream begins.

A pre-show for the event will kick off from 4:00am AEST, although that’s likely to be restricted to community-focused announcement, or small DLC updates.

What would you like to see from Ubisoft Forward this year?