The Acolyte Showrunner Wants To Bring Knights Of The Old Republic To Our Screens

The showrunner behind Disney+’s latest Star Wars series, The Acolyte, has reiterated her interest in creating a live-action TV show based on the wonderful 2003 video game, Knights of the Old Republic. Yes. Do that. Do that very now.

Leslye Headland, The Acolyte’s creator and showrunner, spoke to the superbly named Brazilian site Omelete about her passion for BioWare’s all-time classic RPG, and her desire to see it interpreted for the screen. As translated by IGN, the writer explained that she’s especially intrigued to delve into KotOR 2’s blind, Force-neutral character, Kreia. “I think,” she told the site, “it would be a really interesting story to bring to life.”

Read More: With The Acolyte, Lucasfilm Is Done Staying Silent About Bigoted Reactions To Star Wars

As a Star Wars agnostic, I find my patience for the multiple deep-lore series that keep manifesting on Disney+ to be frequently tested. Despite loving Rosario Dawson with all my heart, I couldn’t stick through Ahsoka, and I didn’t get past the first episode of Boba Fett. But I’ve loved The Mandalorian, and thoroughly enjoyed the first two episodes of The Acolyte when I watched them last night. It’s a top show, and being set a couple hundred years before the movies, doesn’t feel bogged down in almost 50 years of baggage. Boggage?

It’s perhaps for similar reasons that my absolute favourite thing to have ever come from the Star Wars universe is BioWare’s 21-year-old RPG, Knights of the Old Republic. Set an extraordinary 4,000 years before Luke first whinged across the galaxy, it was gloriously able to be its very own thing in a superbly established galaxy. And that first game had a fantastic story to boot, with a great twist ending that would serve a whole new generation were it to be repeated as a TV show. I’m pitching that Headland adapt the first game first, before getting onto Kreia. Because I want it. Me. It’s about me.

Headland’s focus is certainly on the sequel, however. She told Omelete, “I’ve always wanted to explore a live action version of the Knights of the Old Republic game and the character of Kreia.” And blimey, would it ever be great. Following Kreia’s path through both sides of the Force, and her rebellion against both sides’ conventions in what she considered “enslavement” to the insidious metaphysical nanobots, would make for an epic show. And Headland would clearly be the person to deliver it.

When Omelete asked if her interest in the games raised the possibility of KotOR’s Darth Revan showing up in The Acolyte, she replied, “Start writing some emails! Start crowdfunding!”