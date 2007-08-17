360 Elite Finally Dated, Priced For Australia

Talk about scraping in by the skin of their sack. Microsoft announced waaaaay back in March that Australia would be getting the Elite during our southern "winter". March went by, then April, then May, and we heard nothing. June and July went by and we still hadn't even had the announcement, let alone seen the console. But it's OK! That announcement came through today, and the Elite will launch on August 30. Second-last day of winter. CLOSE. It'll retail for AUD$729.95 (USD$572), which is only AUD$50 more than the 20GB Halo model.