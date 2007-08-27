Australia To See Call Of Duty 4 Beta...Sometime

We've got our first bit of news concerning international (i.e. non-American) beta tests for Call of Duty 4. Seems Australian gamers will be first outside the US to genuinely participate in the beta-testing process muck around with a MP demo, with a beta confirmed as appearing on Xbox Live "before the game hits stores on November 7th". Which leaves us anywhere between August 27 and November 6. Which is most unhelpful.

CALL OF DUTY 4: MODERN WARFARE MULTIPLAYER BETA FAST-ROPES TO XBOX LIVE IN AUSTRALIA

Sydney, Australia - August 27, 2007 - Activision, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) announced today that Infinity Ward's Call of DutyÂ® 4: Modern Warfareâ„¢ multiplayer beta will launch via Xbox LIVEâ„¢ in Australia before the game hits stores on November 7th.

The beta will enable players to experience the most advanced and powerful arsenal of modern day firepower in customisable multiplayer battles from the world's most treacherous hotspots. Players will be able to customise their experiences by utilising new features including create-a-class, player-ranking and the new perk system. Gamers will also be able to ease seamlessly into multiplayer matchmaking with the party system or even join games in-progress. New recruits will enlist for battle across a series of action-packed maps and dynamic game modes to test their mettle in the ultimate multiplayer gameplay arena.

Specifics are still being finalised on the Australian/New Zealand beta program with a date and entry mechanics to be announced shortly. Aspiring soldiers can go to www.charlieoscardelta.com for the latest information about the worldwide beta. Entry to the beta and availability will vary by territory.