John Howard, Master Chief Rumble

jhowardhalo_01.jpgYou'd think with Halo 3 officially launched, the onslaught from Microsoft would begin to ease up.

Nope. No way.

Despite the absolute storm of press there's been over Bungie's shooter, I just couldn't let these pictures from Microsoft of old Johnny rot in my inbox. So, here's our, uh, esteemed PM playing Halo 3. Well, he could be trying to play Guitar Hero with the standard controller as far as I know, as you can't see the screen. But he probably isn't.

So, where were these happy photos taken? St Albans Community Youth Centre. From Microsoft's PR:

He won a console on the NRL Footy Show which aired last night, as part of the "Thatâ€™s Gold!" segment. It was presented to him earlier this week at the St Albans Community Youth Centre in Epping â€“ after he donated the console to them.

jhowardhalo_02.jpg (And yes, that's Mario Fenech in the background of the second picture.)

  • Duskbringer Guest

    hahaha holy crap. Watch for Rudd playing with a Wii next week (in a seedy strip club).

    Caption Contest!
    Pic 1 - "You want I should stick a plasma grenade to him?"

    0
  • taco Guest

    At least he is holding the controller the right way around :)

    0
  • NegativeZero @NegativeZero

    This is like seeing photos from some kind of bizzare alternative universe.

    So Johnny, how about some tax breaks for game developers like they've been asking you for years now?

    0
  • MC Guest

    FINISH THE FIGHT AGAINST WORKER'S RIGHTS =p

    0
  • Lev Arris Guest

    It was funny watching Howard use the controller on teh footy show. He was moving the whole thing up and down like he expected a response from the game. Must be used to playing the Wii at the lodge.

    0
  • cfer50 Guest

    oh my god.

    FENECH WAS THERE!!!!

    0
  • Anonymous Guest

    um, I think that's the actor.

    No wait, never mind.

    0
  • Lev Arris Guest

    Yeah Fenech was there, and so was Reg Reagan, hamming it up.

    0
  • QuickPick Guest

    He donated the console to them....you'd think he would have funded the center to have enough money to buy one themselfs...

    0
  • Andrew Low Guest

    I have but one question: What is Howard's Gamer Tag?

    0
  • JimJams Guest

    Master Chief looks a little porky round the belly in that pic!

    0
  • Rob Guest

    irrefutable proof that halo is for retards

    0

