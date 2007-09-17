Red Alert Goes Renegade

If you were a fan of Command & Conquer: Renegade - the series first, and only, foray into the FPS genre - then Red Alert: A Path Beyond will really have you sweating profusely in excitement. It's a freeware game that takes the Renegade concept and replaces the modern C&C setting with the World War II one from RA.
There's a beta client and server available for download now at the official website, so grab a few buddies and man those teslas.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink