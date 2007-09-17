Red Alert Goes Renegade

If you were a fan of Command & Conquer: Renegade - the series first, and only, foray into the FPS genre - then Red Alert: A Path Beyond will really have you sweating profusely in excitement. It's a freeware game that takes the Renegade concept and replaces the modern C&C setting with the World War II one from RA.

There's a beta client and server available for download now at the official website, so grab a few buddies and man those teslas.

Red Alert: A Path Beyond [via Blue's News]