Wrap-o-matic: Wednesday Night

The Hidden Gems of TGS A final look at Tokyo Game Show 2007. All the best nuggets included.

Unreal Tournament 3 Impressions If FPS for you equals "shockrifle" or "flak cannon", then you should probably click this.

Activision Makes Bizarre Acquisition Or not so bizarre. Looks like the big publishers are back in Buying Mode.

Aussie Sales Charts Take a guess at what's #1. If you said "BioShock", you'd be wrong.

New Assassin's Creed Trailer Something to watch while you wait for Assassin's Nickelback. Was that even a good joke?

TimeSplitters 4 On Wii? For the love of God, please finish Haze first. Please!