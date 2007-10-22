Conroy Wants Committee On Rebate Issue

Finally, some uplifting news on the Australian game developer rebate front. Out of a recent meeting this morning between GDAA CEO Greg Bondar and deputy senate leader for the opposition Stephen Conroy, has come the promise that if Labor is elected, Conroy will "establish a high level committee to review the GDAAâ€™s call for a 40% tax rebate for the games industry in Australia".

Okay, it's so-so news. There's no guarantee that anything will happen under a Labor Government - a committee is something you form before a war, not during. However, we know conclusively that nothing will happen if the Coalition is re-elected, and for those hunting desperately for even a foal's chance of a rebate, this is as good as it's going to get.

You can read the full release after the jump.