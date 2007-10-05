The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

What You Thought: No Rebate For Australian Developers

fight.jpgYesterday's post on how the Australian games development community is getting the shaft by the Government generated a lot of terrific comments - comments that don't deserve to be buried with the story just yet.

In case you missed the action, you can hit the jump to see the top few comments from the bunch.

It should be noted that many asked if there was anything they could do to help. The GDAA has details on their website on how you can petition for the rebate, if you're serious about fighting the good fight.NegativeZero:

The simple fact of the matter is that Helen Coonan has *absolutely no idea* what she is doing. The state of broadband is a joke, the games industry is plateauing due to lack of support, and all she's interested in doing is throwing millions of taxpayer dollars down the toilet to push mandatory and completely impractical content filtering onto ISPs and the like.

A|A:

This makes me so amazingly annoyed. The Australian government has such little respect for computer gaming, the arts, and education. Just because lots of dinosaurs once lived on the oddly shaped mass that became Australia.

Dr In3rtia:

There was something a politician once said that always stuck with me "Australia is a technological goat track" and I think this suits the article perfectly.

Anonymous:

forget it. the howard government has been little more than a series of incremental retrograde steps on just about everything *except* help for their rich mates. I mean seriously, with all the cash they blew on pseudo privatising telstra and installing Trujillo? don't even get me started.

Comments

  • cownciler @Cownciler

    The games industry is doing better than the local film industry and yet we're still getting kicked in the teeth with regard to support. As a nation we can't ride on the sheep's back anymore. We have to turn our attention to science, tech and entertainment industries. So far there's been a failure in the science and tech area with companies and skills going overseas for better money and working environment, if the games industry goes the same way then.....badness

    Unfortunately I haven't heard anything positive from either side of the political divide apart from a promise from Labor to improve broadband. Something that Telstra has a strangle hold on anyway, thanks to them owning all the infrastructure.

    The mistake was made in the postwar era when Australia had one of the most advanced computers in the world and the government decided that agriculture and industry was the way to go and pulled the funding. Lets not do that again.

    0
  • Mentoes Guest

    Keep Telstra away from broadband. Thats the only way to fix that problem. If Telstra had their way we would still have $100 256k broadband with a 1GB cap.

    0
  • Hamish Edwards Guest

    Vote Rudd? It'd be hard for things to get worse. At least things can change that way.

    0
  • chaoticlusts @ChaoticLusts

    Just remember if your sending out that petition to send it again in a few months, since there will probably be someone new doing the job after the election... I doubt we could really make this an election issue (wouldn't that be great) but yeah who ever is next in that seat might need a reminder that this is something people care about

    Oh and if there's enough Aus readers on here...that petitions format is structured for multiple people on the one form...could do a Kotaku community petition see just how many names we could get on the one form

    0

