Rudd Appoints Conroy As IT Minister, GDAA Ecstatic

alabor.jpgYes, Australia's new Minister for Communications, Broadband and the Digital Economy is Senator Stephen Conroy. The same Senator Conroy that promised Labor would assemble a committee to discuss the potential for a 40% tax rebate for Oz game developers. A rebate the film and television industry already enjoys.

This exciting bit of news was announced yesterday, and the Game Developers' Association of Australia (GDAA) couldn't be happier.

Said GDAA CEO Greg Bondar:

â€œThe GDAA now looks forward to working with Senator Conroy to progress the establishment of a high level committee to review the GDAAâ€™s call for a 40% tax rebate for the games industryâ€

Now, let's pray that this was one of Labor's core promises.

Full GDAA press release after the jump.

MELBOURNE â€“ Thursday 29 November, 2007 â€“ The GDAA welcomes the appointment of Senator Stephen Conroy as Minister for Communications, Broadband and the Digital Economy.

â€œMore importantly, the positioning of the Communications, Broadband and the Digital Economy portfolio into the Cabinet is an indication that Kevin Ruddâ€™s Labor government is taking the digital content industry seriouslyâ€ said Greg Bondar, CEO of the Game Developersâ€™ Association of Australia (GDAA).

â€œThe GDAA now looks forward to working with Senator Conroy to progress the establishment of a high level committee to review the GDAAâ€™s call for a 40% tax rebate for the games industryâ€ added Bondar.

Weeks before the election Senator Conroy met with representatives from the Game Developersâ€™ Association of Australia and CEOs from some of Australiaâ€™s major game development companies to discuss the GDAAâ€™s plea for a 40% rebate to assist the further growth of the local games industry.

-ends-

Comments

  • Kev Munro Guest

    40% tax rebate for Aussie developers and broadband that we can be proud of - 2 more great reasons we voted Labor.

    0
  • Virduk Guest

    Now one thing I wonder about is Labors stance on the R rating for games.

    0
  • kookamoo Guest

    Thats just awesome news! When i get into the industry, I'll be happy i voted Rudd.

    0
  • Halo King Guest

    well i think its pathetic, labour forced our country into recession years ago and now your getting swayed in by empty promises Rudd is just another gimp in Australias gimp line history and anybody that voted that inexperinced tool needs to get educated, Liberals got our dollar up so well it was liberals that recovered us from recession and you ignorant fools who are probably 18 - 20 sumthing are commenting on politics shame on you go back to playing games before you comment on political things im off

    0
  • Justin Guest

    @ Halo King;

    Personally, I think anyone who actually takes any notice of the Liberal's propaganda ads needs to get educated. Rudd will help you with that if you really want. Howard lost because he's a liar, and people began to realize that's all he is. Tampa, kids overboard... bullshit! And it's just as bullshit as saying Rudd's "inexperienced"

    I'm not old enough to vote, but I'm old enough to know that if you focus on economy rather than environment, our dollar may be worth two cents more in fifty years, but our kids won't have any water to drink.

    0
  • darkbhudda @darkbhudda

    Considering the bizarre rantings of the new Deputy Prime Minister the education system is about to take a dive. That 40% will end up being be needed to hire overseas workers.

    0
  • Evan Guest

    "Now, let's pray that this was one of Labor's core promises."

    You're referring to a Liberal debacle there, don't paint Labor with the same brush!

    0
  • Quadlex Guest

    I think it's fantastic news if it's something they intend to carry on with. The Australian film industry has had subsidies for some time and extending them to game creation shows that gaming is starting to be recognized as a legitimate entertainment and art form.

    If this is something the Labour government agrees with, it might even be possible to convince them to look at an R18+ rating for games. Adults should have the right to choose whether they'll consume media, not just people concerned about younger children.

    HALO KING: While I appreciate you have your own views on economic policy and governance, I was highly insulted by your insinuation that I don't have a valid opinion, or that I'm ignorant, by virtue of being a young Australian. Don't attack others because you're unhappy that your preferred party isn't in government. It makes you look, dare I say it, immature.

    0

