Rudd Appoints Conroy As IT Minister, GDAA Ecstatic

Yes, Australia's new Minister for Communications, Broadband and the Digital Economy is Senator Stephen Conroy. The same Senator Conroy that promised Labor would assemble a committee to discuss the potential for a 40% tax rebate for Oz game developers. A rebate the film and television industry already enjoys.
This exciting bit of news was announced yesterday, and the Game Developers' Association of Australia (GDAA) couldn't be happier.
Said GDAA CEO Greg Bondar:
Now, let's pray that this was one of Labor's core promises.
Full GDAA press release after the jump.
MELBOURNE â€“ Thursday 29 November, 2007 â€“ The GDAA welcomes the appointment of Senator Stephen Conroy as Minister for Communications, Broadband and the Digital Economy.
â€œMore importantly, the positioning of the Communications, Broadband and the Digital Economy portfolio into the Cabinet is an indication that Kevin Ruddâ€™s Labor government is taking the digital content industry seriouslyâ€ said Greg Bondar, CEO of the Game Developersâ€™ Association of Australia (GDAA).
â€œThe GDAA now looks forward to working with Senator Conroy to progress the establishment of a high level committee to review the GDAAâ€™s call for a 40% tax rebate for the games industryâ€ added Bondar.
Weeks before the election Senator Conroy met with representatives from the Game Developersâ€™ Association of Australia and CEOs from some of Australiaâ€™s major game development companies to discuss the GDAAâ€™s plea for a 40% rebate to assist the further growth of the local games industry.
