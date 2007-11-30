Rudd Appoints Conroy As IT Minister, GDAA Ecstatic

Yes, Australia's new Minister for Communications, Broadband and the Digital Economy is Senator Stephen Conroy. The same Senator Conroy that promised Labor would assemble a committee to discuss the potential for a 40% tax rebate for Oz game developers. A rebate the film and television industry already enjoys.

This exciting bit of news was announced yesterday, and the Game Developers' Association of Australia (GDAA) couldn't be happier.

Said GDAA CEO Greg Bondar:

â€œThe GDAA now looks forward to working with Senator Conroy to progress the establishment of a high level committee to review the GDAAâ€™s call for a 40% tax rebate for the games industryâ€

Now, let's pray that this was one of Labor's core promises.

