Crysis Can Totally Fake Direct3D 10 In Windows XP

crysis3.jpgFrom what I can see from this post over at Crysis-Online.com, you don't need Windows Vista and Direct3D 10 to get all those gorgeous effects that are supposed to be "exclusive" to the new API. Windows XP and Direct3D 9 appear to cope with it fine, and even boast better performance.

My home PC is still out of commission (waiting for a new motherboard now), so I can't test the legitimacy of this, but it looks kosher. Keep in mind this is not a hack to get Direct3D 10 working on Windows XP, just to get Crysis pumping out D3D 10-like graphics in D3D 9.

Crysis was meant to sell Vista to gamers. Seems it's not the killer app we thought it was.

The details of the tweak after the jump.

DX 10 Features in Windows XP - MUST SEE [Crysis-Online.com]

I tried this and I am amazed. I am even more amazed that it still runs at an almost playable fps

This is what I did. You can try this at your own risk as I am taking no responsibility if you screw up your system.

I went to my CVarGroups folder and in there were a bunch of cfg files.

I first made a copy of the entire CVarGroups on my desktop in case I screwed up. I then opened each cfg and made the same edits. You copy the default (4) option which is the first block of text and paste/replace the last block of text with it.

for example the "sys_spec_Particles.cfg"

[default] ; default of this CVarGroup = 4

e_particles_quality=4 e_particles_lod=1 e_particles_max_emitter_draw_screen=32 r_UseSoftParticles=1 e_water_ocean_soft_particles= 1 e_particles_object_collisions=1

[1] e_particles_quality=1 e_particles_lod=0.75 e_particles_max_emitter_draw_screen=4 r_UseSoftParticles=0 e_water_ocean_soft_particles=0 e_particles_object_collisions=0

[2] e_particles_quality=2 e_particles_max_emitter_draw_screen=8

[3] e_particles_quality=3 e_particles_max_emitter_draw_screen=16

Copy all the red text and paste/replace the blue text with it so it looks like...

[default] ; default of this CVarGroup = 4

e_particles_quality=4 e_particles_lod=1 e_particles_max_emitter_draw_screen=32 r_UseSoftParticles=1 e_water_ocean_soft_particles= 1 e_particles_object_collisions=1

[1] e_particles_quality=1 e_particles_lod=0.75 e_particles_max_emitter_draw_screen=4 r_UseSoftParticles=0 e_water_ocean_soft_particles=0 e_particles_object_collisions=0

[2] e_particles_quality=2 e_particles_max_emitter_draw_screen=8

[3] e_particles_quality=4 e_particles_lod=1 e_particles_max_emitter_draw_screen=32 r_UseSoftParticles=1 e_water_ocean_soft_particles= 1 e_particles_object_collisions=1

Do this same thing with all the cfg files in the CVarGroups folder. Just remember to BACK UP the old files first!!!!

After I did this I logged back in and all I can say is wow. Thw water is very different and the the tire tracks on the beach are realistic. The depth of view and light beams look very cool as well. Very nice find OP!

I'm going to play the demo all over with this setting now.

Good Luck

Comments

  • SpiceMan Guest

    Unfortunately Crysis has been completely overhyped and I've lost all interest in the game. November holds a large selection of new releases and Crysis just isn't near the top.

    0
  • Lev Arris Guest

    I dunno, i wasnt THAT interested in it, then i installed the demo. I'll probably get over how good it looks, and end up not buying it :).

    Same kinda thing with Kane & Lynch, didnt give a rats about it, until i saw it had co-op.

    0
  • Ziggurat Guest

    Maybe you should play it first before giving up on it. There's no point in judging a game by its pre-release hype. You have to judge it by its review. Fable and other games should have taught us that by now.

    0

