Crysis Can Totally Fake Direct3D 10 In Windows XP

From what I can see from this post over at Crysis-Online.com, you don't need Windows Vista and Direct3D 10 to get all those gorgeous effects that are supposed to be "exclusive" to the new API. Windows XP and Direct3D 9 appear to cope with it fine, and even boast better performance.

My home PC is still out of commission (waiting for a new motherboard now), so I can't test the legitimacy of this, but it looks kosher. Keep in mind this is not a hack to get Direct3D 10 working on Windows XP, just to get Crysis pumping out D3D 10-like graphics in D3D 9.

Crysis was meant to sell Vista to gamers. Seems it's not the killer app we thought it was.

The details of the tweak after the jump.

DX 10 Features in Windows XP - MUST SEE [Crysis-Online.com]