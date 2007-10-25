Crysis, Now In Special Gold Master Form?

Not sure how this one slipped under the radar, but it looks like we have a semi-official Crysis gold announcement from Jan MÃ¼ller, a Crytek programmer. On the 19th, he made this post on his blog:
It's done, when it's done, but Crysis is due to ship on November 16th, so it's pretty obvious it's done.
Jan also mentioned a few details on what Crytek will be doing post-Crysis:
Anyway the company changed a lot during that time and will change more in the near future : some of our seniors and also my lead programmer are relocating to Budapest to work on a completely new franchise. A good colleague of mine, Alex, whom I really enjoyed working with, is sadly leaving the company, while new people are being hired for the next project here in the studio Frankfurt.
Crysis is about due for a gold announcement, so hearing this means that the game hasn't been delayed further, and should make its November release date... in the States at least.
In the End... [Jan's Blog, thanks Brendan]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink