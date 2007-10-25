Crysis, Now In Special Gold Master Form?

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

crysis_hardware.jpgNot sure how this one slipped under the radar, but it looks like we have a semi-official Crysis gold announcement from Jan MÃ¼ller, a Crytek programmer. On the 19th, he made this post on his blog:

It's done, when it's done, but Crysis is due to ship on November 16th, so it's pretty obvious it's done.

Jan also mentioned a few details on what Crytek will be doing post-Crysis:

Anyway the company changed a lot during that time and will change more in the near future : some of our seniors and also my lead programmer are relocating to Budapest to work on a completely new franchise. A good colleague of mine, Alex, whom I really enjoyed working with, is sadly leaving the company, while new people are being hired for the next project here in the studio Frankfurt.

Crysis is about due for a gold announcement, so hearing this means that the game hasn't been delayed further, and should make its November release date... in the States at least.

In the End... [Jan's Blog, thanks Brendan]

