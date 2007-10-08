Give Me My Tatt Back, Mac

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

gametat.jpg Speaking of tattoos, here's one Seamus over at Giz AU spotted on Shiny Shiny. I'm pretty sure if you stare at it long enough, you'll be able to pick out all the Nintendo/Sega/arcade classics. Not sure the NES controller had that curl to it, but sticking the dip of a spine in the middle of it wouldn't help.

Full back gamer tatt. Ouch. [BoingBoing, via Shiny Shiny]

