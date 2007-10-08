Give Me My Tatt Back, Mac

Speaking of tattoos, here's one Seamus over at Giz AU spotted on Shiny Shiny. I'm pretty sure if you stare at it long enough, you'll be able to pick out all the Nintendo/Sega/arcade classics. Not sure the NES controller had that curl to it, but sticking the dip of a spine in the middle of it wouldn't help.
Full back gamer tatt. Ouch. [BoingBoing, via Shiny Shiny]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink