The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Jeff Kaplan Admits Burning Crusade Flawed

wow_02.jpg In a Eurogamer interview fresh from the recorder, the World of Warcraft lead designer admits a lot of things. Like, that Blizzard wants to "re-examine all the trades one by one". And "while we design some elements of WoW for hardcore gamers who spend a lot of time playing, we mainly aim at average players". Or that Wrath of The Lich King will feature "the presence of open, large PvP areas".

It all sounds like things Blizzard promised to address in The Burning Crusade - but what else should we expect? I can't even begin to imagine how hard it would be to make a game that satisfies close to ten million people.

The interview does have some new info on the first hero class, the Death Knight. Apparently it will use special runes of Blood, Frost and Unholy magic that can empower the Death Knight's weapons and let it casts spells.

Hit the Eurogamer link below for the full Q&A.

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King - Interview [Eurogamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles