Jeff Kaplan Admits Burning Crusade Flawed

In a Eurogamer interview fresh from the recorder, the World of Warcraft lead designer admits a lot of things. Like, that Blizzard wants to "re-examine all the trades one by one". And "while we design some elements of WoW for hardcore gamers who spend a lot of time playing, we mainly aim at average players". Or that Wrath of The Lich King will feature "the presence of open, large PvP areas".

It all sounds like things Blizzard promised to address in The Burning Crusade - but what else should we expect? I can't even begin to imagine how hard it would be to make a game that satisfies close to ten million people.

The interview does have some new info on the first hero class, the Death Knight. Apparently it will use special runes of Blood, Frost and Unholy magic that can empower the Death Knight's weapons and let it casts spells.

Hit the Eurogamer link below for the full Q&A.

