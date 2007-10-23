Korn Play Hazy Tune

Ubisoft has just sent word that heavy metal band Korn has cranked out a new single especially for Free Radical's upcoming FPS Haze. If you're wondering what the song is called, well, take a wild guess.
Still stumped? It's Haze. Are we surprised? No.
Lead singer Jonathan Davis had this insightful piece of commentary to offer on his contribution to the wonderful world of gaming music:
â€œGaming for me is a religion and Haze is the shit!â€ ... â€œI had to come up with a track that can hit up that kind of rush I get from the game and I think we really rocked it!!"
Am I the only one who thinks that sounded forced?
Seriously though, I'd love to see more mainstream/professional bands step up to the plate and provide music for games, so that we don't have to listen to the repetitive and uninspired synthesiser rubbish we still get these days. Oh, and offer it as a free download, or even include the soundtrack with the Limited Edition (if there are plans for one).
The release also confirmed a November street date, but nothing more. The full document after the jump.
AUSTRALIA â€“ October 23, 2007 â€“ Today, Ubisoft, one of the world's largest video game publishers, announced that the multi-platinum selling ground-breaking hard rock band Korn has written and recorded an original song inspired by Ubisoftâ€™s upcoming Hazeâ„¢ video game. The song will be launched to radio and video in November 2007, to coincide with the launch of the Haze video game. The single, entitled â€œHazeâ€, will be available for purchase via online music download sites.
Korn, who released their debut in 1994, has sold more than 30 million records worldwide, releasing seven consecutive multi-platinum selling albums. Their latest untitled album was released in July of this year, debuting at #2 on the US album charts and #3 on the European album charts. Lead singer Jonathan Davis has often avowed a love of video games, including games from Ubisoft like Tom Clancyâ€™s Rainbow SixÂ® Vegas and Tom Clancyâ€™s Ghost Recon Advanced WarfighterÂ® 2.
â€œGaming for me is a religion and Haze is the shit!â€ said Jonathan Davis. â€œI had to come up with a track that can hit up that kind of rush I get from the game and I think we really rocked it!!"
The deal with Korn is a first for Ubisoft and marks a new strategy of creative partnership with different figures in the music industry. â€œThis partnership with Korn is original in the video game industry in that the song will be released and promoted as a full-fledged single, and not just as a download with the video game,â€ stated Christian Salomon, vice president of worldwide licensing at Ubisoft. â€œIt is a testament to the synergy possibilities between music and video games, which often share the same audience.â€
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink