Korn Play Hazy Tune

Ubisoft has just sent word that heavy metal band Korn has cranked out a new single especially for Free Radical's upcoming FPS Haze. If you're wondering what the song is called, well, take a wild guess.

Still stumped? It's Haze. Are we surprised? No.

Lead singer Jonathan Davis had this insightful piece of commentary to offer on his contribution to the wonderful world of gaming music:

â€œGaming for me is a religion and Haze is the shit!â€ ... â€œI had to come up with a track that can hit up that kind of rush I get from the game and I think we really rocked it!!"

Am I the only one who thinks that sounded forced?

Seriously though, I'd love to see more mainstream/professional bands step up to the plate and provide music for games, so that we don't have to listen to the repetitive and uninspired synthesiser rubbish we still get these days. Oh, and offer it as a free download, or even include the soundtrack with the Limited Edition (if there are plans for one).

The release also confirmed a November street date, but nothing more. The full document after the jump.