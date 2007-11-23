The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

eGames 2007: A Hazy Moment

hazeguy.jpgUbisoft, not to be outdone by Nintendo's moustachioed mascot, had a dude dressed up in a Haze suit trolling the eGames expo hall for gamer arse.

Okay, I made that "arse" bit up.

I'm trying to decide if the pose is meant to be menacing or dashing. I know the "hands-on-hips" stance is a classic with the ladies, but I didn't want to say anything unless he got the wrong idea. It's also why I didn't put my arm around him for a group shot.

Speaking of Haze, the game was playable at both the Ubisoft and Sony stands during the event. Seeing as Ubisoft yesterday pushed the game from December this year to early 2008, I'd say those who had a chance to play should be treasuring that moment right about now. Envy of your friends and all that mush.

Comments

  • Daniel Guest

    Haze was one of the most painful games I've played. It's framerate was horrible and the controls felt, well, whack. They were over responsive, and when I tried turning sensitivity down, I couldn't. In the jungle, despite it being confusing, which wasn't too bad for the kind of action taking place, the game went from jerky to single frame slideshow for the entire length of the battle.

    Even the driving sequences felt forced and weren't particularly enjoyable.

    I'm glad the date got pushed back, hopefully they'll take this opportunity to go back and make it playable.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles