Melbourne Gets Its eGames On

eGames is on again, except this time it's called eGames 07. If you can figure out why, you've taken the first step to being there.

The second step will involve either travelling to Melbourne or, if you happen to live there, catching a tram or walking. Time your trip for November 16-18 while aiming yourself at the Convention Centre, and you have an excellent chance of attending.

Activision will be there in force, with both a Call of Duty 4 LAN and Guitar Hero III. Ubisoft will also have Assassin's Creed out on the floor a day before it comes out here, so you'll have the opportunity to be the first to play it in Oz.

Oh, and then there's Crysis, if the demo isn't good enough for you.

Looking over the release, I can't even begin to fathom how one person could enjoy all this in one day unless they're prepared to ingest stimulants like Tic-Tacs or simply die at the end. Good thing it's being held over three days, then.

Note that eGames runs practically parallel to the GDAA's GameConnect event (Nov 15-17), which is just as worthy of your attention, especially if you're more interested in making games rather than playing them.

If you're curious for more info, either hit the jump (for the world's most epic press release) or visit the website.

MELBOURNE â€“ Monday 29 October, 2007 â€“ Visitors to the 2007 eGames & Entertainment Expo â€“ Australiaâ€™s largest video games expo - will be able to â€˜get activeâ€™ and â€˜get gamingâ€™ by trying their hand at and competing on the biggest and many â€˜yet to be releasedâ€™ game titles when the expo opens at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre on Friday 16 November, 2007.

â€œThis common misnomer that video games are solely for kids or couch potatoes will be really blown out of the water at this yearâ€™s eGames & Entertainment Expo with a wide range of entertainment and interactive play for all to enjoy,â€ said Exhibition Director, Noel Gray.

â€œVisitors to eGames will be able to try their hands at an incredibly diverse range of games for all ages as well as being able to get right into the action at the large number of game play competitions that will be running on the show floor. As with last year, the atmosphere at eGames will be one of fun and hands on, interactive and enthusiastic game play.â€

As they arrive at eGamesâ€™07, visitors will be able to enter in the door prize draw to win a fabulous Yamaha sound system valued at $3999 or a Scorptec Venom PC valued at $2500 as well as a host of other great prizes.

Visitors will certainly be able to â€˜get right into the actionâ€™ at the Activision stand by trying their skills and endurance at warfare and skateboarding on â€˜Call of Duty 4Â®: Modern Warfareâ€™ and â€˜Tony Hawkâ€™s Proving Groundâ€™. Aspiring guitarists will be able to â€˜show their movesâ€™ with the chance to win great spot prizes in the inaugural Guitar HeroTM III: Legends of Rockâ€™ idol contest.

Electronic Artsâ€™ â€˜Crysisâ€™ and Ubisoftâ€™s â€˜Assassins Creedâ€™ will hit the streets the day before eGamesâ€™07 opens in what will be one of the biggest weeks of the game calendar.

As such, Electronic Arts is using eGamesâ€™07 as the platform to launch â€˜Crysisâ€™ to the Australian market. Crysis - a first person shooter game showcasing the latest state of the art graphics - offers players a highly immersive FPS experience in which they have to adapt their tactics, weaponry, armour and game play style to survive and defeat an alien invasion will be played on specâ€™d up PCs that will give you the ultimate Crysis experience. Electronic Arts will also have the very special FIFA 08 with all the Australia A league teams on show for visitors to play, along with NFS ProStreet, Tiger Woods PGA Tour 08 and Skate.

Visitors to the Ubisoft stand will be able to play what is being billed as the most anticipated game of 2007, â€˜Assassins Creedâ€™. Ubisoft is inviting people to take on the role of an assassin in this mind blowing, third person action adventure game where your character can literally go anywhere, climb anything, do anything!

It will be all about â€˜larger than lifeâ€™ game play at the Sony stand which will feature a full range of exclusive Playstation 3 titles, including the eagerly anticipated and soon to be released title â€˜Hazeâ€™ which visitors will be able to play for the first time on mega Sony Bravia monitors. Sony will also host a multiplayer Playstation 3 â€˜onlineâ€™ game tournament.

The Nintendo stand will provide the whole family with the chance to play their favourite Wii titles and test drive some newly released titles. DS Lite fans will be able to test their minds on Nintendoâ€™s range of â€˜brain trainingâ€™ games and the more serious gamers will be able to get â€˜hands onâ€™ with upcoming hard core titles for some good, solid game play.

Itâ€™ll be a â€˜boots and allâ€™ scene at the Atari stand where visitors will be able to take part in the eGames Pro Evo 8 Soccer championshipâ€¦.last gamer standing!

Visitors wanting to really test their minds can â€˜take the Tzuga challengeâ€™ at the Tzuga stand. Released to the world at eGames, â€˜Tzugaâ€™ is a unique game of strategy, played using triangles, that has an electronic and board game version. Test your mind!

The Animavericks stand will be a hub of activity and colour, with visitors able to â€˜get into the actâ€™ in the Cosplay competition, Tekken 5 competition and Haruhi Dance competition.

Visitors to the Xbox Zone â€“ presented by Spectreworld â€“ can transport themselves to another world by taking part in the extensive â€˜Halo 3â€™ playoffs that will run across the three days of the expo or test any of the other great titles on show.

The Gamerz Bunker stand will be running a Nintendo Gamecube Mario Kart competition. Visitors can also sample a wide range of retro gaming consoles including mega drive, SNES, NSE and N64 gamecube or â€˜take a trip back in timeâ€™ when they check out Gamerz Bunkerâ€™s impressive â€˜history of gamingâ€™ display.

Auran Games will be giving visitors the opportunity to play the recently released, ground breaking, globally anticipated â€˜Furyâ€™. â€˜Furyâ€™ is the largest ever independent Australian title and with its unique PVP play, is set to challenge the world.

Australiaâ€™s best online counterstrike team, â€˜Team Immunityâ€™ is again hosting the eGames eSports Zone which will be supported by Intel Australia. Visitors to the eSports Zone will be able to see first hand just how the pros do itâ€¦.and can then test their mettle by challenging members of Team Immunity head to head.

Created with a stadium style structure and atmosphere, the eGames eSports zone will run a wide range of competitions where 1v1, 2v2 and 5v5 matchups will be played by visitors against Team Immunity players over the three day expo, with all challenge matches â€˜calledâ€™ by professional â€˜Shoutcastersâ€™.

Mums, Dads, Aunties, Uncles and children can also pair up for the eSportsâ€™ â€˜Family Challengeâ€™ round robin tournament where each team will be professionally coached by a Team Immunity member. Games featured in the eSport zone will include â€˜Counter-strike 1.6â€™, â€˜Counter-strike Sourceâ€™, â€˜Furyâ€™ and another huge latest release, Epicâ€™s â€˜Unreal Tournament 3â€™â€¦ with more titles soon to be announced. In short, Team Immunity will bring professional eSports to the fore with lots of fun, excitement and prizes guaranteed.

Further opportunities to go â€˜hands onâ€™ will be available in the â€˜Anything Interactive PC Zoneâ€™ where the latest titles will be loaded on a range of PCs so that visitors can jump on and compete for fun and prizes. The guys from AI will be offering visitors guidance on advanced game play and will film all the action under their SmashTVee banner. The â€˜Anything Interactive PC Zoneâ€™ will be the place to see some of the hottest new games on the market, including â€˜Crysisâ€™, â€˜Tabula Rosaâ€™, â€˜Quake 4 Enemy Territoriesâ€™ and â€˜Furyâ€™.

Visitors to eGamesâ€™07 can also watch live, on-stage demonstrations of a number of new, never-before-seen games; hear keynote presentations from the industry leaders; catch up on the latest games news & views proffered by the expoâ€™s industry panels and participate in a wide range of other exclusive â€˜at showâ€™ activities, all hosted by returning MCs Matt and Yug from AustralianGamer.com

The list of exhibitors for this yearâ€™s eGamesâ€™07 reads like the â€˜whoâ€™s whoâ€™ of the games industry, with major companies including Sony, Nintendo, Microsoft, Auran Games, Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Madman Entertainment, Yamaha, Scorptec, AFA, Gamerz Bunker, Atari and Activision attending.

The expo will also have a strong focus on careers in the new media and game development industry. Swinburne University, Monash University, Ballarat University, Deakin University , QANTM College, Box Hill Tafe and the Academy of Interactive Entertainment (AIE) are all at the expo to provide visitors with insight and information on how to pursue a career in the game industry. This is a great opportunity for students and parents to meet both educators and developers from one of the fastest growing industries in Australia.

A series of seminars will be held on the Friday for school groups interested in learning more about how to get into the industry with sessions for students also being held over the weekend.

Expo opening hours are Friday 16 November, 12pm to 6pm, Saturday 17 November, 10am to 6pm and Sunday 18 November, 10am to 5pm.

This year, eGamesâ€™07 will be staged concurrently with the Game Developersâ€™ Association of Australiaâ€™s annual conference - GameConnect Asia Pacific (GCAP). More details can be found on their website, www.gameconnectap.com.au

For more information on the eGames & Entertainment Expo, please visit www.egamesexpo.com.au -ends-

About eGamesâ€™07

eGamesâ€™07 is a dynamic event which will focus on electronic games and digital entertainment. The expo is the only even of its type for keen players in the games and entertainment industries and will provide a forum for manufacturers, developers, major retailers and industry specific organisations to present and market products, services and information regarding electronic games and interactive entertainment products.eGames is also the definitive resource for trade and consumers who have an interest in electronic games and digital entertainment and will appeal to a wide age group.

The eGames central stage area will be a focal point for the event and will feature activities and keynote addresses, along with related information sessions and entertainment.

Guest keynote speakers and presenters will introduce the latest gaming industry and product innovations. Companies will have the opportunity to use the event as a platform to introduce new products to the consumer market. The expo will also feature designated lounge areas for general game play and specific eSport competition games zones to create a strong interactivity with the attendees.

Multimedia and game related educational facilities and organisations will provide presentations and information on the prospects of pursuing a career in the industry. Game developers will also have the opportunity to showcase their work and future titles. For more information on eGames and the countless other activities and competitions that will be taking place prior to and during the event, contact the organisers at [email protected]

About the organisers

The eGames & Entertainment Expo is organised by Australasian Exhibitions and Events Pty Ltd (AEE) with content management and marketing by CyberActive Media ([email protected]).