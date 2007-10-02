Krome On Force Unleashed

After reading this story on how Krome managed to snag the Wii version of Force Unleashed, we immediately contacted the Australian developer to get some initial reactions and additional information.

The good news is that, 13 days later, we got a response. Bad news is it was from their PR department, which only had this to say:

...While we canâ€™t go into details just yet, rest assured that our engineers, programmers and designers know exactly what it takes to make a compelling Star Wars game â€“ especially one with lightsabers. Stay tuned for further details!

Yeah, I'm as disappointed as you are. Ah well, time to hit up Activision...