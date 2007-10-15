Oh, It's Just Some Turok Info

Funtastic just sent through its release schedule for the rest of the year.

Exciting, I know.

While it's mostly booked solid with Disney games (give me a yell if you want to know when Power Rangers: Super Legends will be arriving on our shores), the last entry on the release is the new Turok. The entry provides a release date of February 2008, Xbox 360 and PS3 as launch platforms and a $99.95 price tag (which appears applicable to both consoles).

A couple of sassy screenshots after the jump.