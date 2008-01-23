The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Turok Gets Oz Release Date

turok_packshot.jpgAnd that date is February 7, going by the Funtastic schedule that just arrived in my inbox. To the left you'll find the Xbox 360 pack shot, though rest assured it's coming out on PS3 and PC as well.

Except that the PC date is AWOL. I've dropped the PR at Funtastic an email, and hopefully we'll have this cleared up before the end of the day.

Of course, if you have a 360 and just can't wait two weeks, the demo is available for download right now.

  • iGRIND Guest

    demo is also available on the ps3 via the US playstation store

    0

