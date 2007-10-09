Warhammer Online Beta Servers To Be Shut Down

Is it EA's Warhammer Online that's supposed to be the new WoW killer? You know, after Vanguard: Saga of Heroes vanished completely from the radar?

I think it is.

TenTonHammer reports that developer EA Mythic will be flicking the switch to the "Off" position on Warhammer's beta servers come October 10 (which will be the 11th for us), after which they'll stay down until December (which is, um, December for us). TenTonHammer is confident that all is normal (can't say that I'm worried), and that the developer has simply finished with this stage of the beta.

