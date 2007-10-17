Wrap-o-matic: Tuesday Night

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

GTA IV To Support 16-Person Multiplayer So we won't need a complex hack anymore? Awesome.

Valve Promises TF2 Patch Is Done, Coming Soon Only been out a few days and it's already gagging for an update.

Play WoW With Your 360 Controller Otherwise known as "how noobs play".

PS3 Finally Gets Shivering Isles PS3 owners can now enjoy the expansion to Bethesda's great FPS/RPG.

Bionic Commando Art/Screens The original on NES was sweet... can't wait for this.

Rare Just Can't Quit On Perfect Dark Sequel Rumours Would you buy a Perfect Dark sequel? Or has Rare lost its touch?

