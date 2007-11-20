A Note About The Comments System

We know the comments system at Kotaku AU is not the best. It will be improved - I'll make sure of that. I'd just like to take a moment to clarify a few points, and hopefully calm some angry souls:

1) Comments on Kotaku AU are moderated. That means that when you post a comment, it has to be approved before it will appear. So resist the temptation to hit the Submit button multiple times when your comment doesn't materialise milliseconds after you post it.

We moderate mainly for two reasons: To curb inappropriate posts (excessive swearing, personal insults, two-word rubbish posts, etc). The second reason is spam. Like most popular blogs, we get crazy comment spam.

2) When you post a comment, the page will "load" for anywhere between 30 seconds to a minute before informing you of a job well done. A little secret: You donâ€™t have to wait for the page to finish loading for your comment to be submitted. Wait five or so seconds, and your comment will have made it into the system, leaving you to browse elsewhere.

Again, it's not a perfect system and we completely understand your complaints. I'm looking to have things tweaked over the next few weeks.

On a personal note, I'd like to thank all the readers out there who have accepted the oddities of the system and continue to post regardless. You are champions.