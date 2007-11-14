Aqua Teen Hunger Force Putts Into Stores

Where did this come from? I'm not the biggest fan of Adult Swim's Aqua Teen Hunger Force, but I like to think if someone was making a game based on the series, I would know about it.
Apparently not.
It looks like a golf game. Except you get to hit people with swords and chainsaws. Master Shake appears to be the only playable character, but then, I'm going off the screenshots (available for your perusal after the jump, along with the press release).
But, what's this "Zombie Ninja" thing in the title? If anything's scarier than a zombie, it would have to be a zombie pirate. Pyjamas don't frighten me, see.
If you own a Playstation 2, then this whacky title from Red Ant and Midway can be yours. The $29.95 RRP doesn't bode well, however.
Red Ant Enterprises, Sydneyâ€™s home of impromptu, off the wall comedy, Midway Games Inc. and Adult Swim want you to embrace your inner child as you embark on a wild and wacky adventure with the newly released Aqua Teen Hunger Force: Zombie Ninja Pro-Amâ„¢.
Bunkers and water hazards are the least of your worries as the organized chaos that is the Aqua Teen Hunger Forceâ„¢ invades a back nine near you.
Join Master Shake, Meatwad and Frylock in this wickedly absurd reworking of the golfing genre. Tee off and use your club as a weapon as you fight your way to your ball against the evil Carl Brutananadilewskiâ€™s giant crabs, the brownie monsters, goblox and all manner of weird and wonderful creatures. Then defeat each holeâ€™s boss to advance to the putting round.
Throw in a couple of insane golf carting levels and ATHF: Zombie Ninja Pro-Amâ„¢ has a little something to satisfy those of you out there with a slightly view askew.
Aqua Teen Hunger Force: Zombie Ninja Pro-Amâ„¢ is now available for Playstation 2Â®. It has been classified â€œMâ€ for â€œModerate themes, Violence, Sexual references, Coarse languageâ€ by the Classification Operations Branch.
