Aqua Teen Hunger Force Putts Into Stores

Where did this come from? I'm not the biggest fan of Adult Swim's Aqua Teen Hunger Force, but I like to think if someone was making a game based on the series, I would know about it.

Apparently not.

It looks like a golf game. Except you get to hit people with swords and chainsaws. Master Shake appears to be the only playable character, but then, I'm going off the screenshots (available for your perusal after the jump, along with the press release).

But, what's this "Zombie Ninja" thing in the title? If anything's scarier than a zombie, it would have to be a zombie pirate. Pyjamas don't frighten me, see.

If you own a Playstation 2, then this whacky title from Red Ant and Midway can be yours. The $29.95 RRP doesn't bode well, however.