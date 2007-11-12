How To Turn An Xbox Or PS2 Into An Xbox 360

Or a PlayStation 3, if you happen to swing that way.

Oz Kotakuite Chickenplucka reveals that GAME is currently accepting old Xbox and Playstation 2 consoles, along with ten games, in exchange for a healthy price cut on a brand new PS3 or Xbox 360.

The specific details from Chickenplucka himself:

A PS3 for $299 or the Xbox 360 Christmas Console Bundle (the one with HDMI output, the new chipset, Forza 2 and Viva Pinata) for $199.

I have to say, the 360 deal sounds pretty good. If I didnâ€™t have one already, I'd seriously consider handing in my dust-riddled Xbox.

Thanks for the tip, CP!