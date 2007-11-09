Inspire Wins Award for Reach Out Central

Back in mid-September, the Inspire Foundation launched Reach Out Central, an interactive online game designed to help young people boost their self-esteem and improve their social skills.

Looks like we weren't the only ones who though it was a great idea. Inspire has sent word that it has jointly won first place in Changemakers.net's "Why Games Matter: A Prescription for Improving Health and Health Care" comp. According to the release, Reach Out Central beat out 73 (well 71) other entries for the pole position.

Also in the first place spot with Inspire was a mobile phone game from India designed to raise awareness of HIV and AIDS, and a Canadian game covering women and violence.

Full release after the jump.