Comment + Excellence = Lost Odyssey

Counting today, there's only three days left to make your award-winning comment and snag yourself a copy of Lost Odyssey, thanks to Microsoft.
With just five boxes to give out, you're going to have to channel Twain, or Garfunkel, or someone creative if you want to be in with a chance.
If you'd like all the terms, conditions and peanuts, be sure to check out the original announcement post. It's packed with flavour, I promise.
What is Lost Oddysey?
It is not simply a mere fantasy game, it is an .all-encompassing fable of at times the most epic and yet at other times the most humble scale. It is a tale of life, of society, of love, hate, war, victory, loss and redemption.
Is this game a work of art or is this work of art a game? Is at deserving to be played or do we deserve to play it? To experience it? To feel it?
The answer in my heart of hearts, to these questions held before us when we think of Lost Oddysey is...
Yes.