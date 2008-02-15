Did You Win A Copy of Lost Odyssey?

Competitions are fantastic. Except, of course, when they end. That's exactly what happened to our Lost Odyssey comp, which finished on February 13.

It took a while to go through all the comments we received during the week, and I apologise for not posting the results sooner. Honestly, my job would be so much easier if the calibre of entries wasn't so high. So in the future, can you guys please just post poorly punctuated fanboy rants*?

(*This is a joke. Please keep the wit, humour and intelligence coming.)

Thanks once again to Microsoft for supplying us with the prizes. One copy would have been great, but MS came to us with five. Which, as you can imagine, was awesome.

So, which five readers had the best comments? Hit the jump to find out!