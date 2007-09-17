Reach Out Reaches Into Feel Good Gaming

For young adults, Reach Out can be an invaluable resource. Growing up can be a difficult part of life, especially if like me you weren't served a full deck of Man cards. Peer pressure, stress from work and school and self-esteem issues all manifest themselves during these turbulent years, so it's nice to have a website that provides solid, useful advice on managing it all.

In an innovative, creative and downright awesome move, Reach Out has launched an online flash game called Reach Out Central (ROC). It's no Call of Duty, but then, it's not meant to be. Imagine a realistic, uh, Australian version of The Sims, and you're kind of there.

Big props to Sony for donating $500,000 to the project. There's even a nice quote in the press release from Michael Ephraim, the man in the big chair at SCEA, which you can take a gander at by reading on.