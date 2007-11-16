The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Puzzle Quest To Get Free Web Game Tie-In

puzzle_quest_xbla.jpgInfinite Interactive plans to launch an online web-based game as a companion to its popular Puzzle Quest title, CEO and lead designer Steve Fawkner revealed today.

During his talk "Widening your Audience: Casual Games, Hardcore Appeal" at Melbourne's Game Connect event, Fawkner let slip that the developer was working on a new project. But it wasn't Galactrix as I had first guessed.

Launching in around a month's time, the game will function in a similar way to that of Neopets. Although Fawkner was light on the details, he did mention that players will be able to buy armies and conquer a "world map" using gold pieces, gained by submitting your scores from - I'm guessing - Puzzle Quest.

Fawkner also mentioned that the game would be free of change, would link in with Infinite's future releases and will be for the PC version of Puzzle Quest, at least for the time being.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles