Win a Set of Plantronics .Audio 770 Gaming Headphones

As mentioned in the past, I've always been a bit wary of companies that go out of their way to brand their products with some kind of gaming-orientated moniker.

However, having used the .Audio 770 for a few days, I've found them to be quite good. They include a noise-cancelling circuit in the microphone, and the drivers deliver a clear, crisp sound, even if they're a little light on the bass. Oh, and they're comfy-as.

After chatting to Plantronics about this quite-goodness, we managed to organise two sets (each worth $129) to give away to Kotaku AU readers.

All you have to do to be in with a chance is to make a comment. That's right, just comment on any story over the next week, and if we think it's particularly funny, inspirational or informative, your name will be added to a list of potential finalists.

Thanks to Plantronics for providing the prizes!

Full conditions after the jump. - To enter, simply comment on a Kotaku AU post during the next week. Specifically, valid dates are November 8, 2007 to November 15, 2007. If we deem the comment nifty enough, you will be added to the list of finalists.

- Winners will be announced on November 19, 2007.

- Prizes can not be exchanged for cash.

- Competition is only open to residents of Australia and New Zealand.

Any questions, just email logan AT kotaku DOT com DOT au.