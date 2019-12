We're still doing the whole crazy competition thing with those two sets of Plantronics .Audio 770 Gaming Headphones. There's only two days left to make your winning creative comment, so keep your eyes on the posts and your fingers to keyboard.

Details? You want details? Actually, that's a pretty reasonable request. You can find them all at this particular point in reality.

Win a Set of Plantronics .Audio 770 Gaming Headphones [Kotaku AU]