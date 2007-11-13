Wrap-o-matic: Monday Night

Girl-on-Girl Gets Mass Effect Banned In Singapore Ah, come on, it's not that bad. A bit of blue skin here, some pink there... it's quite tame, honestly.

Take Off Ayane's Top and Skirt There's only two reasons I can imagine why you'd want to strip an Ayane doll. Both of them are very uncool.

Forza Devs Could Take Over Project Gotham Series Do you reckon Project Forza Motorsport Racing: Gotham would be the world's greatest racing game? It would depend mostly on how utterly insane you are.

Ceramic White DUALSHOCK 3 Hands-on This may come as a shock, but it rumbles. What may really come as a shock is that it rumbles better than any other controller ever made.