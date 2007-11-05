The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Wrap-o-matic: Over the Weekend

Rubik's (Companion) Cube Everything you need to know to make your own!

Resident Evil: Umbrella Chronicles Weapons Trailer Can't survive survival horror without guns and ammo!

Kotaku Originals: From Halloween To Manhunt 2 A nice, fat wrap up to soothe your wrapping needs.

Mass Effect Shootin' Shit Up Just because it's a role-playing game doesn't mean you don't need to kill stuff.

Devil May Cry 4 To Feature Sexy Plant Boss Battles It's a hot-looking game, and it gets even hotter when the plants come out.

How Volition Celebrated Halloween Game devs the world over love Team Fortress 2. And dressing up.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles