Auran To Announce New Business Model For Fury, Company Restructure

Tony Hilliam, speaking exclusively to Kotaku Australia, has stated that the company will tomorrow announce further restructuring plans for Auran, along with a new business model for its MMO Fury.

Hilliam has said that he will reveal all to us tomorrow, so make sure you're here bright and early to hear the good (and not so good) news.

Auran has had its fair share of our attention lately. First there was the Angry Gamer story that boldy stated that the company had "run out of steam". Then, Tony Hilliam stepped forward to nip the rumour in the bud.

I should mention that this was off the back of a darker rumour Kotaku Australia caught wind of today, and one I won't mention here, as Hilliam assured me that is was "categorically false". What I can say is that regardless of the tale Auran will tell tomorrow, you'll read it here first.