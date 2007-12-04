The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

EA/Crytek Prefer Not To Comment On Corpse Mod

crysis4.jpgI chased EA/Crytek last week for a comment regarding their decision to remove a user-created blood and physics corpse mod for Crysis from Crymod.com, Crytek's official modding website, and requests to Crysis community sites to do the same.

EA got back to me today to say it would "prefer not to comment" - which is pretty lame if you ask me. Although neither company technically has to say anything, it is a gross disservice to fans and players not to clarify the reasoning behind the decision.

I guess it hopes to sweep the whole thing under the carpet. If this is true, it sets a nasty precedent for Crysis modders.

EA & Crytek Say No To Blood And Ragdoll Corpse Mod [Kotaku AU]

Comments

  • Brendan Guest

    I've posted over at inCrysis that anybody who wants the mod should just email me and I will gladly send the 2 files (130kb in total) and some instructions on how to implement them. Anybody with Crysis reading this should do the same if they would like the mod for their game.

    [email protected]_.o_t._m.a_.i._l.com

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles