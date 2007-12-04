The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

World in Conflict Gets SDK Goodness

wic_2.jpgMassive today continues to support the World in Conflict community, making the software development kit (SDK) to its popular action RTS available for download.

The SDK will allow users to modify most aspects of the game to create everything from tiny tweaks to weapons and units, to full-blown conversions that change the very foundations of the game.

The release of the SDK brings the free program count for World in Conflict up to four, when you include the map maker, movie maker and the broadcast tool. Can anyone think of anything else they'd like to see? Because I'm clean out of ideas.

The SDK even comes with its own wiki, to aid budding mod makers with the basics.

If you're interested in downloading the SDK, you can grab it via Internode (and plenty of other mirrors, I'd imagine). Also, take note of the requirements:

The installation requires: - World in Conflict version 1.0.0.3 - WicEd version 1.0.0.1 (WicEd + Hot fix) - 5-6 GB of additional disk space per installation of the Mod Kit. - Admin rights on the computer

Sounds reasonably manageable to me.

The Mod Kit is unleashed! [Massgate.net]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles