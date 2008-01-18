New Age Of Conan Site Launched On The Sly?

I can't say I've sat in silent, bare-chested vigil of the Age of Conan: Hyborian Adventures website while steadily mashing the F5 key with my mighty index finger, but tipster Bradley is convinced Funcom has put up a sexy new portal in place of what I'm guessing was the old one.
It's in Flash, so it's all interact-y, and there looks to be new screenshots and info, so if you're a fan I'd recommend stopping by.
Age of Conan: Hyborian Adventures [Official site, thanks Bradley]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink