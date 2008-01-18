New Age Of Conan Site Launched On The Sly?

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

aoc_ha.jpgI can't say I've sat in silent, bare-chested vigil of the Age of Conan: Hyborian Adventures website while steadily mashing the F5 key with my mighty index finger, but tipster Bradley is convinced Funcom has put up a sexy new portal in place of what I'm guessing was the old one.

It's in Flash, so it's all interact-y, and there looks to be new screenshots and info, so if you're a fan I'd recommend stopping by.

Age of Conan: Hyborian Adventures [Official site, thanks Bradley]

