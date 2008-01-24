PS3 Devil May Cry 4 Demo Not Out Til Next Month

You may have read recently that the demo of Capcom's Devil May Cry 4 will be available on Xbox 360 and Playstation 3 tomorrow.

Activision has just let us know that while the demo will hit the 360 as promised, the PS3 version won't be out until February 1. Not a major calamity, really, but I was under the impression the PS3 was the lead platform for the game and naturally, would receive stuff like this ahead of Microsoft's console.

Activision did not provide a reason for the delay, but I doubt it's anything nefarious.

Update: For our international visitors, Capcom does not have a local presence in Australia. All its PR, distribution, etc, is handled by Activision. So yes, when we say Activision, we mean Activision.

Update 2: It should go without saying that this story is relevant to Australian PS3 owners only. Not that it matters, as you can easily grab the demo off the Japanese PSN.