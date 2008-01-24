PS3 Devil May Cry 4 Demo Not Out Til Next Month

You may have read recently that the demo of Capcom's Devil May Cry 4 will be available on Xbox 360 and Playstation 3 tomorrow.
Activision has just let us know that while the demo will hit the 360 as promised, the PS3 version won't be out until February 1. Not a major calamity, really, but I was under the impression the PS3 was the lead platform for the game and naturally, would receive stuff like this ahead of Microsoft's console.
Activision did not provide a reason for the delay, but I doubt it's anything nefarious.
Update: For our international visitors, Capcom does not have a local presence in Australia. All its PR, distribution, etc, is handled by Activision. So yes, when we say Activision, we mean Activision.
Update 2: It should go without saying that this story is relevant to Australian PS3 owners only. Not that it matters, as you can easily grab the demo off the Japanese PSN.
why would activision say anything lol?