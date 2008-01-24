The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

PS3 Devil May Cry 4 Demo Not Out Til Next Month

dmc4_2.jpgYou may have read recently that the demo of Capcom's Devil May Cry 4 will be available on Xbox 360 and Playstation 3 tomorrow.

Activision has just let us know that while the demo will hit the 360 as promised, the PS3 version won't be out until February 1. Not a major calamity, really, but I was under the impression the PS3 was the lead platform for the game and naturally, would receive stuff like this ahead of Microsoft's console.

Activision did not provide a reason for the delay, but I doubt it's anything nefarious.

Update: For our international visitors, Capcom does not have a local presence in Australia. All its PR, distribution, etc, is handled by Activision. So yes, when we say Activision, we mean Activision.

Update 2: It should go without saying that this story is relevant to Australian PS3 owners only. Not that it matters, as you can easily grab the demo off the Japanese PSN.

Comments

  • villain Guest

    why would activision say anything lol?

    0
  • NegativeZero @NegativeZero

    "Next Month" sounds a lot more dramatic than "Next Week" which is when it's actually happening.

    0
  • cleric7 Guest

    Could you please clarify: is this is worldwide or just Australia?

    0
  • Eric Blattberg Guest

    What does Activision have to do with a Capcom game? This is bullocks...

    0
  • Marcelo Guest

    ur a complete idiot.

    activision talking about a game made by capcom.

    -_- why do u even write on the internet?

    0
  • chris Guest

    well the ps3 was never the lead platform the pc was. The ps3 and 360 versions are ports

    0
  • bushfan Guest

    Activision???? I think Capcom is the publisher not Activision

    0
  • illGates Guest

    MS paid Capcom to delay the PS3 demo

    0
  • villain Guest

    what does Activision have to do with DMC4? lol

    0
  • Scared Guest

    I hope capcom hasn't sold out and the 360 is the main platform with a lousy port to the PS3

    0
  • QBasic Guest

    Pwn'd!

    0
  • Angelcurio Guest

    Activision?

    I though the game was made by capcom :p

    0
  • Destructo888 Guest

    Activision????

    What the hell does Activision have to do with DMC4?

    I say BS

    0
  • YourDaddy Guest

    Activision? Uhhh, you mean Capcom, right?

    0
  • John Guest

    Glad that it is capcom that makes DMC and not activision.

    0
  • J Guest

    Activision?

    0
  • Heavenly_King Guest

    how the hell does Activision has anything to do with DMC4?!

    0
  • Chaos Guest

    What are you smoking Kotaku?
    Last I checked, Activision has nothing to do with this game.

    0
  • MetalGearMax Guest

    The PS3 isn't the lead platform, Capcom already confirmed the PC is the lead platform for DMC4.

    0
  • jkoz Guest

    That's too bad... was looking forward to playing it on the native console. Guess I'll have to settle for the 360 demo instead; no matter anyway, it's out in two weeks!

    0
  • mikenogo Guest

    uhhh activision?

    0
  • Spik3balloon Guest

    Updated by Logan:
    "Update: For our international visitors, Capcom does not have a local presence in Australia. All its PR, distribution, etc, is handled by Activision. So yes, when we say Activision, we mean Activision."

    No idea why international visitors would be on Kotaku AU vs. Kotaku US though? (other than possibly Google searches)

    0
  • Logan Booker Guest

    @Spik3ballon: Google, other game sites linking to stories and n4g.com. :P

    0
  • Duskbringer Guest

    And this is why I prefer the quiet, considered opinions and comments of the Kotaku AU site.
    A little face with your eggs, people?

    0
  • Spik3balloon Guest

    Ah, I see. :P

    0

