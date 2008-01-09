Win GAME1, Receive A Royal Shafting

Starks over at Australian Gamer recently informed me that the winners of both the Melbourne and Sydney GAME1 tournaments, held in early November and December 2007 respectively, have yet to receive their justly-earned treasures.

The official GAME1 website states that the event is "the biggest and busiest electronic gaming expo and tournament in the country". The expo is run by events company Cabin Group/AutoSalon, who from my experience tends to run a tight ship. According to Starks, there were no issues with previous tournaments.

However, the latest event was a different story. The write-up by Starks on AutoSalon's shenanigans reports that representatives from the company and GAME1 itself have being unable to provide a satisfactory answer as to why the prizes have yet to be awarded. Of course, that's when Starks was actually able to talk to someone.

From the article:

I e-mailed Cameron [Ferris, one of the organisers]on Friday, but have not heard a reply. I called his mobile – I got his message bank. I called Cabin Group – Automated responses and no human contact.

According to Starks, the winners of the Melbourne competition have been waiting close to two months, while the Sydney champs have been staring expectedly at their letterboxes/bank accounts for one.

If AutoSalon plans to run the event this year, I can't say I'll be an enthusiastic attendee. Indeed, this does little for its reputation and even if the prizes are delivered in the next few weeks, there's no way we're going to be able to take the tournament seriously.

Still no payment for GAME1 Winners / Runners up [Australian Gamer, thanks Starks]