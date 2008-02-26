Oz Gets Cheap Xbox 360 HD DVD Drives: Microsoft's local presence has confirmed that the price reduction on the Xbox 360's now-retired HD DVD drive includes Australia. The new cost is $49.95, which means we've been spared any US dollar shenanigans.
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
50 bucks eh. That'll leave me $50 on my JB Hifi voucher to purchase the entire catalogue of HD DVDs.