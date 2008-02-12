Wrap-o-matic: Monday Night

GTA IV: Reinventing a World Because the time comes when guns, hookers and fast cars just aren't enough.

Indiana Jones And The Screenshots Of Lego A new movie and a Lego game? Heaven. Unless the movie turns out to be rubbish, in which case it's half of heaven.

Why Microsoft Murdered The Marvel MMO I guess it is possible to have too much spandex.

Blizzard's Worldwide Invitational Moves To Paris You know what Paris needs right now? More gamers. Good thing Blizzard's on the case.

EA Decide To Leave Multiplayer Out Of Aussie Medal Of Honor Game Sorry folks. Somehow the lack of multiplayer functionality slipped through EA's QA process. Now it's offering refunds to unsatisfied customers.