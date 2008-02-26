Wrap-o-matic: Monday Night

The Sims Online Goes Free With EA Land Just because it's now free doesn't mean it's magically fun. Still, all the best with that casual MMO thing.
EA's Take-Two Call Outlines Potential of Deal More news from the acquisition front: Will they or won't they?
Xbox 360 HD DVD Drops To $US 50 Until it drops to $0, I'm not interested.
A Chat with Sid Meier Sid Meier, creator of Civilization and all-round cool dude talks with Kotaku.
Phil Harrison Is Joining Atari? Okay, I must have woken up in Sparta this morning because, well, this is madness.
