ACMI Teaches Parents About Games

If the Game On exhibition wasn't enough, the ACMI now has its sights set on educating parents on both the fun and serious aspects of gaming.

Each day, from March 25 to March 28 and March 31 to April 4, the ACMI will be running its "Navigating games for parents" sessions. By the looks of things, the sessions will focus on a variety of topics, from game classification to cheating (the good kind).

Not only are the sessions free, there's also mention of Easter eggs.

Note that the ACMI is located in Melbourne, so it's a locals-only event, unless you're willing to make the interstate trip.

Navigating games for parents [ACMI, via Sumea]