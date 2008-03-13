The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Atari Steam Games? Not For Australia

actofwar_1.jpgAtari decided to get part of its PC catalogue onto Steam. Great news, right? Shame it's for North America only, with no timeline for international users (which includes us).

If you're feeling defiant, you're welcome to try anyway. The links to Atari's games are provided in the announcement post on Steam Powered. However, clicking on them will direct you to the "All Games" page. If, on the other hand, you copy and paste a link and add the US region identifier to the URL, you'll be shown the game's purchase page.

We've dropped Atari's local presence a line to see if this will be opened up to the rest of the world anytime soon.

Update: According to Atari, it's US-only due to licensing agreements, and unrelated to the current state of the dollar.

Comments

  • Chunky Love @Dr. Axx

    "Update: According to Atari, it's US-only due to licensing agreements, and unrelated to the current state of the dollar."

    Bullsh!t..

    0
  • Virduk Guest

    And people wonder why I think Steam is a waste of time.

    0
  • huge Guest

    If you know someone in the states they can buy it and give it as a gift to you. someone on OCAU has tested it and it seems to work.

    0
  • sushi_k Guest

    Licensing my foot. What a strange economic philosophy where a company would rather not sell it's products than sell at a fair price.

    Steam started out great, but now it seems to be falling to the same artificial trade barriers as physical media. I suppose all we can do is wait for the publishing executives to die so that younger people not stuck in the '50s can take over.

    0
  • url404 Guest

    Thats OK. I'll just go and buy Call Of Duty 4 on Steam instead!

    Oh wait...

    0

