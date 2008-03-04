Kotaku Australia Originals: Lost - The Really Bad Video Game To Game Shop Goldmine

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

ausglobe_01.jpgA recap of February's Oz gaming news? Why certainly!

Last month 2K Games and EA frustrated us to no end, with the former hiking up the price of Civilization IV on Steam (informally know as "chucking an Activision") and the latter deciding that Australia didn't deserve multiplayer support for the Wii's Medal of Honor: Heroes 2 (informally known as "stupid"). This wouldn't have been so bad had EA not waited until the game was well and truly on retail shelves before saying something. That, and only providing a statement and refund offer after players - rightly - kicked up a stink.

Lost: The Video Game turned out to be lacking, which came as no surprise to most, and the GameTraders in Perth supplied our Western brothers and sisters with plenty of games way before their official street dates.

Oh, and it turns out Kevin Rudd's son Marcus plays World of Warcraft, though we're still waiting on confirmation.

Lost: The Video Game Xbox 360 Impressions

Does PM Kevin Rudd's Son Play World of Warcraft?

Co-op Zombie & Survival Horror Mods You Have To Play (Or Watch Out For)

Make Your Own Guitar Hero Songs With Aussie-Made Editor

A Look At Ubisoft's Oz Release Schedule

Xbox Originals: Ninja Gaiden Black Definitely Not Coming To Australia

2K Games Steam Titles To Return To Oz Shortly

EA Will Amend MoH: Heroes 2 Manual, No Plans To Stop It Happening Again

2K Games & Steam: Civ IV Twice As Expensive, Bioshock Dumped

GAME Thinks Wrath of The Lich King, StarCraft 2, Out By November

Church and Black Are Lesbians?

DMC 4, Burnout Paradise Oz Street Dates Broken

AFK Cafe Leaves Keyboard Forever

Perth GameTraders Is a Game Goldmine

Why Wait? Grab Devil May Cry 4 Now

Comments

  • vic Guest

    The kid goes around in WOW tshirts... that's as much proof as i need...
    hell, thats what won rudd my vote O:)

    0

