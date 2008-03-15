My Faceplates, Let Me Show You Them: We're still taking entries for the Civilization Revolution Xbox 360 faceplate competition. If you have a crazy idea for a Sid Meier game and would like to be in with a chance, check out the original post for all the pertinent details. Thanks again to 2K Games for being a good sport.
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
How is it that this story is posted on Monday, March 17 when it's only Sunday the 16th??