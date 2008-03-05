New Guitar Hero III Wii Bundle, Includes Extra Guitar

Update: We have confirmation that the pack comes with the stereo version of the game.
Activision Australia has a new "limited edition" retail box out for the Wii version of Guitar Hero III that comes with not one, but two wireless guitars.
According to the publisher, the new bundle is compensation for the lack of GH III units for Nintendo's console, rather than a perceived increase in the number of depressed friends and relatives unable to jam co-operatively with their more game-orientated peers. From the release:
"Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock remains an overwhelming success for Activision Australia, and as such many potential guitar heroes have been disappointed by the lack of available units," said Peter Skjellerup, Product Manager, Red Octane/Activision Australia.
"The introduction of the Wii DOUBLE PACK bundle aims to make amends for the shortfall of stock by giving Wii gamers access to multiplayer fun without buying two copies of the game!"
Activision didn't supply an RRP with the release, but tipster Jeff says he's seen the package available at Target and Kmart for $169. Keep in mind that each Wii guitar requires a remote to function, as the guitar itself is not wireless.
The announcement also included a rebranding of sorts for the entire Guitar Hero series. So instead of calling them "those Guitar Hero games" we should say "those Guitar Hero: Amplified games". Interesting if you're a retailer, yawn-worthy for the rest of us.
The final part of the release is an April shelf date for the PC version of GH III. Not that we care, as the hybrid Mac/PC game has been available from local distributor Try & Byte since early January. It's a healthy $169 as well and has just the one guitar.
Press release after the you-know-what.
With most Australian retailers selling out of the Wii version of Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock in the lead up to Christmas, Activision Australia today released the Wii DOUBLE PACK which contains two Gibson Guitar's Les Paul model peripherals and Wii game software. This allows aspiring axe-shredders to rock out on the multiplayer functions of the game straight out of the box.
Further to this news, Activision Australia today also announced their new “Guitar Hero® AMPLIFIED” retail promotion. In light of achieving the number one worldwide game franchise of 2007, this retail promotion will encompass all previously released versions of Guitar Hero (on Playstation 2 or XBOX360) under one umbrella brand.
With the largest selection of all Guitar Hero games to date, Guitar Hero AMPLIFIED includes:
• Guitar Hero • Guitar Hero II • Guitar Hero Encore: Rocks the 80’s • Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock
On April 16th 2008, Australian PC gamers will be granted a license to shred with the announcement that Activision‘s best-selling Guitar Hero® III: Legends of Rock will be available for the PC. The game will be bundled with a wired X-Plorer guitar controller, and has already been well received by the media. Aussie leading PC Games magazine PC PowerPlay quoted:
“It’s about time you played some Guitar Hero. Fun for kids and adults, great alone or with friends, and awesome for pretending you’re skilled at something you may well suck at in real life. 8/10 - Excellent”
The question is if the bundle is shipping with the forced mono disks still.
My hatred fot there handling of the wii guitar hero disks runs deep.