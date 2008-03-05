New Guitar Hero III Wii Bundle, Includes Extra Guitar

Update: We have confirmation that the pack comes with the stereo version of the game.

Activision Australia has a new "limited edition" retail box out for the Wii version of Guitar Hero III that comes with not one, but two wireless guitars.

According to the publisher, the new bundle is compensation for the lack of GH III units for Nintendo's console, rather than a perceived increase in the number of depressed friends and relatives unable to jam co-operatively with their more game-orientated peers. From the release:

"Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock remains an overwhelming success for Activision Australia, and as such many potential guitar heroes have been disappointed by the lack of available units," said Peter Skjellerup, Product Manager, Red Octane/Activision Australia. "The introduction of the Wii DOUBLE PACK bundle aims to make amends for the shortfall of stock by giving Wii gamers access to multiplayer fun without buying two copies of the game!"

Activision didn't supply an RRP with the release, but tipster Jeff says he's seen the package available at Target and Kmart for $169. Keep in mind that each Wii guitar requires a remote to function, as the guitar itself is not wireless.

The announcement also included a rebranding of sorts for the entire Guitar Hero series. So instead of calling them "those Guitar Hero games" we should say "those Guitar Hero: Amplified games". Interesting if you're a retailer, yawn-worthy for the rest of us.

The final part of the release is an April shelf date for the PC version of GH III. Not that we care, as the hybrid Mac/PC game has been available from local distributor Try & Byte since early January. It's a healthy $169 as well and has just the one guitar.

Press release after the you-know-what.