Red Ant Brings Supreme Commander Xbox 360 To Oz

So, you've played it on PC. Actually, you can only play it on PC. Soon, there will be a second option - the Xbox 360, seeing as Red Ant has picked up the rights to distribute the game locally. True, its release in the US was pushed back to "later this year", but it does mean its debut here "later this year" makes perfect sense.
Sadly the 360 version doesn't include Forged Alliance, the PC expansion, but there's no reason to believe to won't come at a later date in the form of a download or some such.
I've asked Red Ant if it has any idea of an RRP. Hopefully the price will be tempting enough to convince us to buy the game here.
SUPREME COMMANDER® XBOX 360® UNVEILED FOR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND Galaxy-spanning RTS to conquer the 360 in 2008
Sydney, Australia – 27th March 2008 – 505 Games and Red Ant Enterprises are excited to reveal that Supreme Commander, the multi-award winning strategy game from Chris Taylor and Gas Powered Games, will be hitting the Xbox 360® in Australia and New Zealand later this year. The game follows three human factions in the distant future as they battle to win the Infinite War once and for all.
Adding to the expansive Supreme Commander universe, the Xbox 360® edition will feature exclusive new units, updated maps and two new multiplayer modes. Furthermore, gamers will be able to take the fight online against up to three other players from around the world via Xbox LIVE®. In addition, a revised, console-specific control interface and HUD will give gamers unprecedented strategic power over their armies.
Supreme Commander allows gamers to take control of one of three factions—the Cybran Nation, Aeon Illuminate or United Earth Federation—and help their chosen faction win the Infinite War once and for all. You control each faction’s Armoured Command Unit, a giant mech that excels in construction and combat but whose protection is mission-critical.
Each faction has its own goals, experimental units and back-story that leads them to the game’s thrilling climax. Battles rage over land, sea and air, and the command and control system puts the gamer in charge of every aspect of the fight, engaging in titanic land, air and naval battles.
The revolutionary Strategic Zoom not only gives the player the flexibility to control the entire theatre of war from an overhead map view, but also enables them to zoom right down to ground level, where they can issue orders to single units. The game can handle a vast number of units on screen, and players will need every single one to take down enormous experimental units that can change the tide of battle. The same units, ranging from miniscule to mammoth, will be available in the ranked multiplayer battles.
Xbox 360® gamers will experience the Infinite War with full support for HD and surround sound later this year. The game is yet to be classified by the Classification Operations Branch.
Key Features: * Four technology tiers, ranging from diminutive drones to mountain-straddling titans. * Three unique factions to play. * Four-player multiplayer over Xbox LIVE®. * 18 levels and three campaigns. * From Chris Taylor, multi-award winning developer of Total Annihilation and Demigod. * All new-interface, HUD and controls for Xbox 360. - ENDS -
