Red Ant Brings Supreme Commander Xbox 360 To Oz

So, you've played it on PC. Actually, you can only play it on PC. Soon, there will be a second option - the Xbox 360, seeing as Red Ant has picked up the rights to distribute the game locally. True, its release in the US was pushed back to "later this year", but it does mean its debut here "later this year" makes perfect sense.

Sadly the 360 version doesn't include Forged Alliance, the PC expansion, but there's no reason to believe to won't come at a later date in the form of a download or some such.

I've asked Red Ant if it has any idea of an RRP. Hopefully the price will be tempting enough to convince us to buy the game here.

