The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Australian Playstation 3 GTA IV Bundle Confirmed

ps3_gtaiv.jpgYou know that rumour about an Australian PS3 GTA IV bundle we heard not so long ago? Well, this promo page at Playstation.com.au confirms it as true.

Just to go over the essentials, the pack will be available from May 1 with an RRP of $749.95. It'll come with a 40GB PS3, SixAxis controller (I know, I know) and a copy of GTA IV

According to the page, it's available for a "strictly limited time" so if the bundle intrigues you, best check it out now.

Limited Edition Playstation 3 GTA IV pack [Playstation.com.au, thanks Simon]

Comments

  • stephen Guest

    Available for a "strictly limited time" because Sony are just trying to clear out the last remaining,now obsolete sixaxis controllers. Wait a week or two and you'll get a Dual Shock in a bundle.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles