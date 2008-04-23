Australian Playstation 3 GTA IV Bundle Confirmed

You know that rumour about an Australian PS3 GTA IV bundle we heard not so long ago? Well, this promo page at Playstation.com.au confirms it as true.

Just to go over the essentials, the pack will be available from May 1 with an RRP of $749.95. It'll come with a 40GB PS3, SixAxis controller (I know, I know) and a copy of GTA IV

According to the page, it's available for a "strictly limited time" so if the bundle intrigues you, best check it out now.

